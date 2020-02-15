VR show ‘reunites’ mom with dead daughter

By | Published: 6:15 pm

A Tearful reunion between a mother and her dead daughter via advanced virtual reality for a South Korean television show has become an online hit, triggering fierce debate about voyeurism and exploitation. The footage began with the girl — who died of leukaemia in 2016 — emerging from behind a pile of wood in a park, as if playing hide-and-seek. “Mom, where have you been?” she asks.

“I’ve missed you a lot. Have you missed me?” Tears streaming down her face, Jang Ji-sung reached out towards her, wracked with emotion. “I have missed you Na-yeon,” she told the computer-generated six-year-old, her hands moving to stroke her hair. But in the real world, Jang was standing in front of a studio green screen, wearing a virtual reality headset and touch-sensitive gloves, her daughter’s ashes in a locket around her neck.

At times, the camera cut to Jang’s watching husband and their three surviving children, wiping away tears of their own. A nine-minute clip of the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) documentary I Met You has been watched more than 13 million times in a week on YouTube. Many viewers offered Jang their sympathy and support for the concept.

“My mother unexpectedly passed away two years ago and I wish I could meet her through virtual reality,” said one. But media columnist Park Sanghyun said, the documentary amounted to exploitation of personal pain. “It’s understandable a grief-stricken mother would wish to meet her late daughter. I would do the same,” he told.

“The problem lies in that the broadcaster has taken advantage of a vulnerable mother who lost a child for sake of the viewer ratings.” “If the mother had been counselled before the filming,” he added, “I wonder what kind of a psychiatrist would approve this.”

It took eight months of filming and programming to create the virtual Na-yeon, but the makers of the documentary insisted the broadcast was intended to “console the family” rather than promote virtual reality in ultrawired South Korea. The technology presented a “new way to keep loved ones in memory”, one of the producers told reporters.