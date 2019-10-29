VRA struck by lightning dies in Kamareddy

By | Published: 7:15 pm

Kamareddy: A Village Revenue Assistant died when he was struck by lightning at Bollaram village of Kamareddy district on Monday night.

Anjaiah (45) was working as VRA of Bollaram village of Nagireddypet mandal. He was asleep in a hut in his paddy field when lightning struck the hut. Anjaiah died on the spot.

Nagireddypet police registered a case following a complaint lodged by his family members and have taken up investigation. His body was sent to Yellareddy Government Hospital for postmortem.

