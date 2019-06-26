VRAs demand justice for colleague in Asifabad

By | Published: 8:43 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Some Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) staged a dharna condemning assault against a woman colleague, in front of Rebbena Tahsildar office on Wednesday. They withdrew the protest when Rebbana cops assured them of justice.

Rebbena Sub-Inspector D Ramesh said nine persons belonging to Kishtapur were already booked for beating Durgam Laxmi with slippers following a land dispute between two families. The accused were arrested and produced before a court. Investigations is going on.

Family of Laxmi and her relatives’ are at loggerheads over the rights of a piece of land for quite long. The nine assaulted Laxmi and the act was captured on smart phone and circulated on social media platforms.

