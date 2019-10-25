VRO suspended for demanding bribe in Bhupalpally

By | Published: 6:29 pm

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: A Village Revenue Officer (VRO) has been suspended by District Collector Vasam Venkateshwarlu for allegedly demanding bribe from farmers to issue pattadar passbooks.

Farmers of Nacharam village in Malharrao mandal had lodged a complaint with the collector alleging that VRO Surender was harassing them, and demanding that they pay bribe to get the passbooks.

Following this, the collector ordered an enquiry in which it was found that the VRO was indeed involved in corruption. Based on the report, the collector suspended the VRO, a press note said.

