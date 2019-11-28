VRO throws chilli powder at woman farmer in Peddapalli

By | Published: 4:58 pm

Peddapalli: In a shocking incident, a Village Revenue Officer threw chilli powder at a woman farmer when she demanded that the VRO return the bribe amount given by her. This bizarre incident took place in Manthani town on Thursday.

Sammakka, a native of Manthani, owns one acre land on the outskirts of Nagepalli village of Manthani mandal. Since the area falls under Adavi somanpalli limits, she approached VRO Saira Bhanu to transfer the land on her name following her father’s death.

As she was forced to make the rounds of the office, she gave Rs 30,000 bribe to the VRO one year ago. The VRO, however, did not transfer the land even after accepting the bribe. Enraged by the VRO’s attitude, Sammakka on Wednesday approached Manthani Tahsildhar Anupama Rao, who advised the woman to take the money back from the VRO.

Based on the Tahsildhar’s advise, Sammakka went to Saira Bhanu’s residence in Manthani and demanded that she return her money since the work had not been done. She entered into an argument with the VRO since the officer refused to return the money. With Sammakka abusing the VRO in filthy language, Saira Bhanu threw chilli powder at her. Later, Sammakka lodged a complaint with the police.

Another farmer, Semanthula Chiranjeevi, also lodged a police complaint against Saira Bhanu for not issuing pattadar passbook. A native of Vilochavaram of Manthani mandal, Chiranjeevi owns a piece of land in Swarnapalli.

Five months ago, he gave Rs 20,000 bribe to the VRO to issue pattadar passbook. Instead of issuing passbook, he was forced to make frequent trips to the office by the VRO.

