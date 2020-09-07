VROs rush to Tahsildar’s office to submit revenue records in erstwhile Nalgonda

After receiving the instructions from the higher officials, the VROs rushed to the Tahsildar offices to submit revenue records available with them.

By | Published: 6:36 pm

Nalgonda: Following instructions from the State government, Village Revenue Officers (VROs) on Monday made a beeline for Tahsildar’s offices in erstwhile Nalgonda district to submit revenue records available with them to Tahsildars of their respective mandals.

In all, 854 VROs from 71 mandals in erstwhile Nalgonda district submitted 11 types of records pertaining to revenue, lands and complaints on land records to Tahsildars of their respective mandals. After getting instructions from the Chief Secretary, the district Collectors of Nalgonda, Yadadri-Bhongir and Suryapet instructed the Tahsildars to complete the process of collecting revenue records from all VROs by 3 pm.

After receiving the instructions from the higher officials, the VROs rushed to the Tahsildar offices to submit revenue records available with them.

In Nalgonda district, 371 VROs submitted revenue records to Tahsildars of 31 mandals while 280 VROs submitted records to Tahsildars of 23 mandals. Similarly, 203 VRO handed over the revenue records related to their posting villages to Tahsildars of 17 mandals.

The Tahsildars took the signatures of the VROs on a proforma sent by the State government after collecting revenue records from them.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .