Vulcan best bet for Mumbai feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:06 am 4:58 pm

Mumbai: The Adhirajsingh Jodha-trained Vulcan (Sandesh up) has the best credentials to win the Cricket Club Of India Trophy 2400 metres, a handicap for horses in Class I, rated 80 and upward (60-to 79 eligible) and the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2 00 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Beemer 1, Tasman 2, Nekhbet 3

2. Galloping Goldmine 1, Eagleinthesky 2

3. Mikayla’s Pride 1, Monk 2, Cipher 3

4. Vulcan 1, Momentum 2, Sagittarius 3

5. Intense Approach 1, Fairmont 2, Accenture 3

6. Ebony 1, Jetfire 2, Anatevka 3

7. Silver Flames 1, Mystic Bay 2, Joplin 3

8. Perfect Shining 1, Macau 2, Divine Hunt 3

Day’s Best: Intense Approach.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

