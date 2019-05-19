VV Nagar beat RK Puram

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:18 pm

Hyderabad: VV Nagar under-16 team defeated Army Public School RK Puram 2-0 in the Sachdev Sports Cup Football Tournament organised by Sachdev Sports at the Trimulgherry football ground on Sunday.

Patwal and Akash struck a goal apiece for the winning side. In Monday’s matches, Bollaram FC will meet Trimulgherry B team and MD United FC will clash against Rainbow A.

Result: VV Nagar 2 (Patwal 17’, Akash 40’) bt Army Public School, RK Puram 0.

