VVS Laxman shares tales of gritty colleagues

Hyderabad: Over the last fortnight, former India batsman VVS Laxman came up with special messages on social media wherein he spoke of battling challenges in times of adversities. The 45-year-old Hyderabadi cited the example of various cricketers with whom he played alongside from 2000 to 2019.

“I never talked about their skills but I stressed on the attitude and how to fight adversities,” said Laxman, a veteran of 134 Tests and 86 one-day internationals. In twitter messages he said: “I have shared my thoughts on teammates with whom I spent a significant amount of time during our playing careers. Several of them are legends of cricket, but none of them had it easy.”

According to Laxman, all these big cricketers successfully battled challenges. “They overcame obstacles at various stages of their career, reiterating that if you retain your passion and relentlessly chase your dreams through uncompromising hard work, nothing is impossible.”’

Laxman pointed out that he was very fortunate throughout his career to have played alongside men who inspired through their deeds. “There are lessons to be learnt, like I did, from the way they carried themselves,” he said, adding that these teammates influenced me immensely. Talking about the legend Sachin Tendulkar, Laxman said: “His trail-blazing career is the stuff legends are made of, but even more endearing is his commitment, passion & respect for the game that made him what he is. Staying grounded despite the adulation he received is a remarkable quality, one of the hallmarks of his greatness @sachin_rt.”

For Laxman, Anil Kumble was a giant in every sense. “He rose above and beyond the call of duty. The grit, drive and bravery displayed through this picture is quintessential.”

Paying tributes to Rahul Dravid’s commitment, Laxman revealed his former teammate responded to every challenge.

Describing Virender Sehwag as one of the most destructive batsman, Laxman said the Delhi opener’s immense self-belief and positivity was as mind-boggling as it was infectious because many had questioned his pedigree against high-quality fast bowling.

On tearaway fast bowler Javagal Srinath, Laxman said the ‘Mysore Express’ triggered a revolution in Indian pace bowling. The Hyderabad star also said Harbhajan Singh channelized potential frustration into unbridled aggression.

Laxman felt Yuvraj Singh was an inspiration to many through his successful conquest of cancer. “It is scarcely believable that he carried the team on his shoulders at the 2011 World Cup when gravely unwell.”

Zaheer Khan’s journey from tiny Shrirampur to the dizzy heights also impressed Laxman. “Zaheer dared to dream and his success illustrated his character,” Laxman wrote.

The elegant batsman believed M S Dhoni was blessed with the rare equanimity of viewing cricket as a sport and not a matter of life and death. His calling card was composure, especially under pressure. “The 2007 World T20 triumph catalysed the stirring captaincy saga of a leader who talked through his deeds.” On Ashish Nehra, he said left-arm pacer battled through the pain barrier to keep bouncing back as a white-ball master while Gautam Gambhir never shied away from challenges.

He also spoke on Mohd Kaif, Wasim Jaffer and Murali Karthik among others before winding up the series on Hyderabad team. “My dream of a Ranji Trophy win remained unfulfilled. But I enjoyed being part of this Hyderabad team of 2000 led by my childhood hero @azharflicks (Mohd Azharuddin).

He ended the message the current situation brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic which has forced all of us to make huge adjustments to lives. He said it is a temporary phase and that things will start to change for the better sooner rather than later.

