Vyas wrecks Rakesh XI

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:26 pm

Hyderabad: Medium-pacer Atul Vyas claimed seven wickets, including a hat-trick, to star in HUCC’s 62-run win over Rakesh XI in the two-day A-Division cricket league match.

Brief scores: Group 1: Budding Star CC 183 in 51.3 overs bt Balaji Colts 170 in 40.1 overs (Kishan 45 no, Shazaib Khan 3/65, Farzam Abuzar 3/37). Galaxy CC 174 in 57 overs lost to Adilabad 175/5 in 55.5 overs.(G Ashwik 43 no).

Group-2: Mahmood CC 239 in 74.3 overs bt Manchester 160 in 37.1 overs (Uday 40, C Vinay kumar 3/61, K Akhil 5/31). Concorde CC 262 in 79.5 overs bt Karimnagar 139 in 41.4 overs.(T Raju 43, Sai Teja 36). Charminar CC 353/8 decl in 72.3 overs bt Oxford Blues CC 114 in 39.4 overs (Varun Reddy 35, Trishank Gupta 3/22). Warangal Dist 175 in 52 overs bt Nizam College 107 in 57.4 overs (Abhinay Kumar 31, N Pavan Reddy 6/14). HUCC 191 in 63.1 overs bt Rakesh XI 129 in 26 overs (A Dheeraj Vishal 34, Ranjit Kumar 40, Atul Vyas 7/37). Greenturf CC 183 in 52.4 overs.(Karthik 34, Manikanta 5/53) bt Saleemnagar CC 158 in 45.1 overs (Satish 32, Adnan 37, Vishal 3/4, Zakariya 3/11, Shashank 3/4).

Rohit, Niketh hit centuries

Rohit Reddy slammed 136 for Jahnavi Junior College while Sri Niketh hit 117 for Vignan Vidyalaya in the HCA under-16 one-day league cum knock out match.

HPS(R) 48 in 16.2 overs (Ardrit 3 for 1) lost to Sreenidhi International School 49 for no loss in 10.3 overs. Jahnavi Junior College 219/4 in 40 overs (Rohit Reddy 136, Adithya 50) bt St Peters High School 170 in 40 overs.(Vimal 43, Khush Agarwal 31, G Shanker Yadav 3/28). Sri Chaitanya jr Kalasala 195/5 in 48 overs (P Raghava 65) lost to Vignan Vidyalaya 196/8 in 42 overs. (Sri Niketh 117)

