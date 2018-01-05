By | Published: 4:19 pm 4:23 pm

Hyderabad: ​A woman, who was working as a domestic help, but managed to pull off more than a dozen thefts, and had gold ornaments worth Rs.25 lakh ​with her, was arrested by the Karkhana police ​here on Friday.

According to the police, the woman Shanti alias Laxmi, 41, a native of Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu ​used to ​approach people for work ​as a domestic help. Each time, she gave a different name, all of them fake ones.

“She works obediently for a couple of days initially and gains ​the ​complete trust of the employer. She targets old people in the house in the absence of others and loots gold and other valuables,” North Zone DCP B.Sumathi said.

Police said Shanti who came to Hyderabad in 2011, ​was involved in 14 cases until now.

Gold ornaments worth Rs 25 lakh ​were recovered from her.