Wading the plastic waste crisis

The global outcry over single-use plastics (SUP) has established a compelling need for awareness regarding the end of life of discarded plastic waste. The impact has been substantial with the World Health Organization (WHO) acknowledging the presence of microplastics in drinking water and the food chain.

India consumes close to 22 million tonne of plastic and industry body Ficci estimates that close to 43% of this consumption is used for packaging with much of it as single-use plastic. With close to 26,000 tonnes per day (TPD) of plastic waste being generated, there is much more to be achieved. A challenge or an opportunity, however, we may coin it, India’s plastic waste scenario deserves envisioning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for freeing the country of SUP led India’s response to this crisis. The United Nations in March recognised and hailed India’s efforts for championing the phase-out of single-use plastics. Safe management of SUP has been amplified during this period of the pandemic.

Need for Road Map

Though the government’s policy response to the situation has been proactive, it has lacked the same levels of depth and detail as its intent. Lack of clear planning and a road map for a phaseout has discounted priorities leading to ineffective bans and lack of market for suitable alternatives.

There are effective examples we could learn from countries such as Malaysia which have demonstrated a sound transition from policy to road map and regulations. A road map would not only simplify implementation but would also present opportunities such as phase-wise product bans.

There have been multiple, sometimes vague definitions for SUP leading to anxiety among industry and confusion during implementation, especially by the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs). Odisha has defined SUP “as polythene carry-bags, bottled water of less than 200ml, disposable cutlery made of thermocol and plastics and decorative materials made of thermocol.” Tamil Nadu has defined SUP “as use and throw plastics, which include plastic carry-bags, flags, plastic sheets used for food wrapping and spreading on the dining table, plastic plates, plastic-coated cups, tumblers, water pouches and packets.” Uniformity in definition is a critical factor that would ease of implementation and enforcement. This coupled with inclusion of the same in the city bylaws would ensure clarity among all involved stakeholders.

Sustainable Alternatives

The introduction of alternatives is pivotal to ensuring phaseout of SUP. A combination of fiscal tools and incentives are needed to ensure market readiness for quick adoption of alternatives. This would also help alternatives become cheaper than their plastic counterparts.

The government must also encourage small and medium enterprises (SMEs) dealing with products such as kulhads, arecanut, vistaraku leaf-based alternatives by offering tax sops and other incentives. Creation of a web portal for alternatives similar to the existing Government e-Market Place (GEM) would make procurement streamlined and products more accessible.

There has been a lot of dialogue around plastic bans especially given the limitations relating to enforcement and long-term monitoring. It is key to ban those products that may not be necessary and have ready market alternatives. Parallelly, it is also critical to address the collection, recycling and treatment infrastructure as close to 40% of plastic waste remains uncollected.

Extended Producer Responsibility or EPR is a policy approach according to which producers, manufactures, importers and brand owners are given significant responsibility for the treatment or disposal of post-consumer plastic waste. There is a need for clarity as far as provisions relating to plastic waste EPR are concerned.

While the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines in addition to Plastic Waste Rules 2016 attempt to outlay a system for EPR, there is still considerable ambiguity over the responsibilities of stakeholders. Guidelines would need to demarcate actionable roles for important stakeholders such as Directorate of Municipal Administration, Urban Local Bodies and State pollution control boards. There is also a need to develop an evidence-based mechanism so that authorities can track what recycling firms/producers undertake as EPR obligations.

Tangible Outcomes

While there is an urgent need to address a plethora of issues at hand, detailed planning would help achieve the commitment in a timely manner. The government at the Centre must take steps to issue detailed guidelines on phasing out of SUP under the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016. The private sector and startups as a part of the larger plan must be encouraged to develop alternatives to SUP by providing incentives or tax sops. Innovative steps such as encouraging procurement of alternatives through GEM portal must also be considered.

A time-bound and tailor-made State-level road map must be devised setting realistic expectations from the regional level. These steps, coupled with realistic and implementable plans at the city-level, along with timely capacity building measures, would ensure healthy traction. A national and regional level information, education and communication (IEC) campaign is also necessary. Though a two-decade-long problem may not find a quick fix, serious concerted action could lead to tangible outcomes.

(Srinivas Chary is a professor at Administrative Staff College of India. Kaushik Chandrasekhar is an independent expert in solid waste management)

