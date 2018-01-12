WAFA course to be held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: Wilderness Advanced First Aid (WAFA) certification course by US-based instructor Shantanu Pandit and Mussoorie-based instructor Raju Deshpande will be held here from January 18 to January 21.

The certification aims to help adventure enthusiasts, sports and fitness professionals, outdoor instructors, experiential educators and anyone working in the outdoors.

The Greater Hyderabad Adventure Club (GHAC) is collaborating with Hanifl Centre for Outdoor Education to bring this programme to the city.

The course includes a four-hour Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) module and is accredited by the Wilderness Medicine Society (WMS) and the American Heart Association (AHA), organisers said.

The 32-hour, four-day certification course, called ‘Wilderness Advanced First Aid Certification’, is internationally-accredited and valid for two years.