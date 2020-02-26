Wages of hate speech

Published: 12:00 am 8:32 pm

Hate speeches do have consequences; the consequences that can spiral out of control. The violence that rocked the national capital for two days is the direct result of incendiary speeches made during the recent campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections. The clashes between the supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) took a communal turn as several parts of northeast Delhi remained tense and volatile. On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was according a lavish welcome to US President Donald Trump in Ahmedabad, the national capital was on the boil. A pitched battle between the rival groups has already left nine people dead, including a constable. There were reports that the mobs had a free run in several areas, torching shops and houses and opening fire. The eruption of such mob violence when a foreign dignitary is visiting the country does immense harm to India’s image. Media reports suggested that the policemen chose a hands-off approach as rival groups went on the rampage and pelted stones at each other. It is time violent groups stepped back from an increasingly precarious edge and calm down. While there are genuine concerns over the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC), the question of whether a faith-based criterion for citizenship eligibility violates the Constitution is for the Supreme Court to judge. The issue cannot be settled through a showdown on the streets. The people on either side of the divide must wait for the court verdict.

Instead of resorting to blame-game and jurisdictional fight, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP must use their social and political networks in the disturbed areas to restore peace and normalcy. Though the anti-CAA protests have been, by and large, peaceful, it is essential to make a distinction between law-abiding protesters and lumpen elements who try to take the law into their own hands. The government’s response to the mass protests has been insensitive and lacked urgency while the police in Uttar Pradesh have been particularly repressive in crushing the voices of dissent. The Centre has so far failed to demonstrate any intent to reach out to the protestors and address their genuine anxieties about a citizenship law that is perceived as discriminatory, and an NRC exercise that had faltered in its first roll-out in Assam. There are genuine fears that the twin policies will result in religious discrimination. The country cannot afford to get bogged down with such bitterly divisive issues at a time when there are more pressing public issues crying for attention. To claim that the Delhi violence was choreographed to tarnish India’s image during a US presidential visit does little to help the situation.

