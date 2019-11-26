Wagner to direct new season of Narcos

By | Published: 7:48 pm

Actor Wagner Moura who shot to fame globally playing Pablo Escobar, the Colombian drug lord, in the hit series Narcos is set to return to the franchise as a director this time.

Netflix’s Narcos Mexico, a spin-off of Narcos has been renewed for a second season and it will have Moura behind the camera.

“I am going to direct ‘Narcos’ now — the new season of Mexican ‘Narcos’. They invited me to direct it and I was like ‘I don’t feel like a director. I am an actor who directed a film but I know the show very well and I love the guys. So I think I am going to direct it,” Moura said at the ongoing 50th edition of International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

He was so dedicated to the project that he even let go of a Hollywood biggie – “The Magnificent Seven”.

“The director was a cool guy. He said ‘no we will wait for you’. But I was exhausted. I had wrapped up the first season. And I had to lose weight for the film and gain weight for ‘Narcos’, so I passed. I said I couldn’t do it,” said Moura, who turned director this year with a film called Marighella.

“For me, of course Hollywood is big, so many things. Great working opportunity, especially after ‘Narcos’, I was getting so many invitations but I am not interested in having the Hollywood sort of a career thing,” he said.

