Wait that has no end — agony of missing NRIs’ kin

By | Published: 1:05 am

Jeddah: The families of Gulf NRIs whose breadwinner had gone missing in the region have been waiting for long to know the fate their beloved one.

Ambala Srikanth is now 26 years old and has never seen his father; his mother conceived him when his father, Janardhan, visited India last in 1993. Srikanth spent his entire life grappling with that same sense of loss and uncertainty about the fate of his missing father in Saudi Arabia.

The family said Janardhan was working for a firm near Riyadh when he went missing in 1993 after working there for six years. But the family did not know the details of the employer or the city where he worked. Hailing from Bandalingapur village in Chandurti mandal of Rajanna-Sircilla district, Janardhan, like many others of his village, flew to Saudi to work in a bid to secure a decent life for his family.

Srikanth’s two elder sisters also faintly remember the image of their father as they were toddlers at that time. Srikanth grew up witnessing his mother’s plight and flew to work in Saudi, also to find about his father.

“Words fail me if I try to explain what we have gone through. If someone is dead, you go to their grave. Let the god not put anyone to this situation,” Srikanth told ‘Telangana Today’ over the phone. “Finding him was next to impossible as I have a copy of neither his passport nor his visa. I was not even aware of the location or city where my father worked,” said Srikanth.

Besta Ellaiah of the same village also disappeared in Saudi Arabia 25 years ago, and there was no trace of him, narrates Katukam Ravi, a Dubai-based Telangana NRI social worker who also hails from Bandalingapur.

Another grief-stricken family is that of B Shanker Reddy, living in Kindibasti of Chilkalaguda in Secunderabad, whose 21-year-old son went missing 20 years ago in Sharjah in UAE. “This is more painful than death. One who does not go through this cannot understand,” said his cousin Ayyapa Reddy. “We have contacted authorities here as well as in Dubai with all the details of passport and visa but no avail,” he said.

The distraught family of Shaikh Darbar Basha who went missing in Kuwait has also been approaching authorities for a decade to find him. After several years of efforts, the family, hailing from Veeraballi mandal in Kadapa district, was informed by the Indian Embassy that Basha had left Kuwait in 2008. However, the family alleged that he was taken to Saudi Arabia by his sponsor to look after camels in deserts in that year but not returned to India.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .