Waiter attempts suicide at Hyderabad’s Neredmet

Hyderabad: A 35 year-old man attempted suicide reportedly due to financial reasons at Neredmet on Sunday afternoon. According to the police, the man V Ravi Kumar, a hotel waiter walked into the DIET College at Vinayakanagar in Neredmet and doused himself in kerosene. The locals who were around noticed the incident and tried to rescue him.

On receipt of information the Neredmet police immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the man to Gandhi Hospital. The family members of the man informed to the police that Ravi Kumar has a wife and two children. He is facing financial problems and had slipped into depression, which might have triggered the desperate act.