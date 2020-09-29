Waive property tax for school buildings: TRSMA

TRSMA president Y Shekhar Rao and general secretary S Madhusudhan met IT Minister KT Rama Rao and Telangana State Planning Commission Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar here on Tuesday.

By | Published: 11:15 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA) urged the State government to waive off the property tax for school buildings and ensure minimum electricity bills in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

TRSMA president Y Shekhar Rao and general secretary S Madhusudhan met IT Minister KT Rama Rao and Telangana State Planning Commission Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar here on Tuesday.

Shekhar Rao and Madhusudhan said that they have explained the Minister about various issues faced by the private budget schools’ managements due to the closure of schools in view of the pandemic.

Extension of recognition sought

He said the managements are seeking an extension of recognition by five years for private schools whose recognition renewal is due for the academic year 2019-20 and 2020-21. This should be done without the requirement of no-objection certificates from any department. “We have also sought Rs 7,000 as guru dakshina (thanksgiving offer) for teachers working in the schools,” Shekhar Rao said.

Madhusudhan said as the school buses were not plying, road tax should be exempted.

The managements want the government to create an education care fund to assist the private schools by giving out loans with a moratorium period of 12 months, he added.

According to Shekhar Rao, the government would be holding a high-level meeting on October 2 or 3 with KG to PG private educational institutions and departments concerned to resolve issues of the private educational institutions.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .