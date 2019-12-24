Wake-up call for BJP

Published: 12:00 am 8:05 pm

The Jharkhand assembly poll outcome must serve as a wake-up call to the BJP leadership to reset its priorities and focus on tackling the more pressing public issues instead of harping on an agenda that is widely perceived as divisive. After setbacks in Maharashtra and Haryana, the saffron party has received a jolt in the tribal-dominated Jharkhand with the opposition alliance of Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) romping home on the back of a strong anti-incumbency factor. A key lesson that emerges from Jharkhand is that the state elections are largely determined by local issues and it is the combination of strong regional leaders and smart alliances that will decide the outcome. The BJP’s poll campaign focused on national issues like Ayodhya, abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Citizenship Amend Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) but could not find traction among voters. The saffron party fared poorly in the tribal-dominated constituencies and even in the urban segments its performance has been far below expectations. It must be pointed out that Jharkhand voters gave a resounding mandate for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections in May but voted differently in the assembly polls by responding positively to local issues raised by the opposition parties. The massive discontent among tribals over the state government’s unsuccessful attempt to amend two of the tribal land laws — the Chota Nagpur Tenancy Act and the Santhal Pargana Tenancy Act—that could have made sale of tribal land to non-tribals easy — has cost the saffron party dearly.

This was the first election since the Supreme Court delivered the Ayodhya judgment. The contentious Citizenship Amendment Act was also passed in the Parliament in the middle of the five-phase elections. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah raised both these issues extensively in their campaigns. The party had used a similar strategy in Maharashtra and Haryana too — using the scrapping of Article 370 in J&K to drum up nationalism and boost its votes. However, the results in the three states showed that local factors mattered more to the electorate. After a successful run that saw the BJP form governments in a majority of the states, the final leg of Amit Shah’s tenure as the party chief has seen the party slide in one state election after another. In 2018, the BJP lost Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to the Congress, and this year, it has already lost power to a post-poll Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance in Maharashtra. Although it has hung on to power in Haryana, thanks to a post-poll tie-up with Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), its performance did not measure up to its expectations.

