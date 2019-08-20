Wakf Board chairman inspects Anees ul Ghurba work

By | Published: 1:08 am

Hyderabad: Telangana State Wakf Board chairman Mohammed Saleem on Tuesday inspected the ongoing construction work of the Anees ul Ghurba orphanage at Nampally.

The State government is constructing a multi-storied building at the site where an old orphanage of the Nizam’s era existed. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had laid the foundation stone of the new building a few years ago, with the estimated cost of the project being Rs 21 crore.

Saleem interacted with the engineers and asked them to speed up the works. Speaking to the media, Saleem said the Chief Minister was committed to the development of the minorities in the State and that he was regularly reviewing minority related programmes, projects and schemes.