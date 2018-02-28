Wakf Board to scout for Persian, Urdu experts

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Wakf Board urgently requires experts in Persian and Urdu languages who can translate the board’s records into English.

The Minorities Welfare Department Secretary M Dana Kishore on Tuesday said a committee comprising — Dr Zareena Parveen, Director Archives, Prof Mahajabeen, Director Dairatul Marif , Azam Hussaini and Mannan Farooqui, Chief Executive Officer of the Wakf Board — to prepare a plan of action for translating the old documents of all wakf properties. He also said a meeting would be held on Wednesday to discuss the issue in detail.

Kishore announced the decision to scout for language experts who could translate documents into English during an inspection of the Wakf Board offices here on Tuesday.

During the visit, he directed the board CEO and other officials to segregate records pertaining to land and commercial properties. All records pertaining to land and properties would be translated into English and all documents would be digitised, he said, according to a release from the Wakf Board.

Kishore inspected in detail the Record Section of the Wakf Board, currently, under the control of the Hyderabad District Collector, the release added.