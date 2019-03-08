Wakf property saved from going under hammer in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:14 pm 10:33 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Wakf Board Chairman Mohammed Saleem on Friday prevented sale of Wakf property in Nalgonda through e-auction.

According to a press release issued by the board, Indian Overseas Bank had issued a sale notice for sale of immovable properties located at Bhongir mandal in Nalgonda district, and e-auction was scheduled to take place on March 14.

Mohammed Saleem immediately verified the records and it was found that this was notified Wakf property. He wrote to the bank and also sent copies to the District Collector as well as the police, pointing out that it was a Wakf property. The e-auction was put on hold following the communication, the press release said.