Walk amidst macaws, conures at Oxygen Park in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: Nature lovers now have the opportunity to enjoy the pleasant ambience at the Oxygen Park in Kandlakoya amidst the chirping sounds of macaws and other exotic birds in the exclusive walk-in-aviary that was launched on Thursday by the Forest Department. The Forest wing also launched Ayush Vanam in the Dhoolapally reserve forest area.

The facilities were developed at a cost of Rs 80 lakh and were inaugurated by Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy.

In addition to macaws, conures, pheasants and other bird species were released in the aviary. The Ayush Vanam has been developed in 25 acres at the Dhoolapally reserve forest.

Indrakaran Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has decided to bring in the vast lands in reserve forest areas on the city fringes to offer recreation facilities for the citizens.

These urban forest blocks will offer lung space and rejuvenation options for citizens and enable them to spend some quality time in nature’s lap, he said.

He further appealed to the citizens to plant saplings in their areas as part of Haritha Haram to ensure green cover across the State.

The Minister said of the targeted 230 crore saplings plantation under the programme, till date 113 crore saplings had been planted. “This year, the government has decided to plant 83 crore saplings. Among other species, rosewood and srigandham will be planted extensively,” said Reddy.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter