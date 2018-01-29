Walk held in Hyderabad to spread awareness on Leprosy

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: On the occasion of World Leprosy Day, Secunderabad-based NGO ‘LEPRA Society’ organised a walk on Sunday.

Over 1,500 people from various walks of life participated in the 3 km walk from People’s Plaza to NTR Gardens and back, with the objective of spreading awareness about leprosy. Among the participants were about 400 people affected by the disease.

Secunderabad Military Hospital Commandant Brigadier D Vivekanand was the chief guest while Assistant Commissioner of Police Siva Prasad and actor Sesh Adivi also attended the event.

Vivekanand said leprosy was still a major public health issue and added, “It is unfortunate that the largest number of people affected by the disease are from our country.”

Prasad emphasised that poor health infrastructure was the reason behind leprosy raising its head again in the country, and stressed on spreading awareness about the disease and working towards a healthy community.