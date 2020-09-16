Walk-in for faculty posts at RIMS on Sep 22

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad will conduct walk-in-interviews for 40 faculty posts on contract basis of various cadre, including Professors, Associate Professors, Assistant Professors, Tutors and Senior Residents between 10.30 am and 4 pm on September 22 at RIMS Adilabad.

The break-up for number of posts include six Professors, seven Associate Professors, nine Assistant Professor, five Tutors and 13 posts of Senior Residents.

