By | Published: 12:27 am 8:36 pm

Saneet K is pursuing Bachelor of Arts from St Joseph College, Koti. Photography is his hobby which has become his passion and going forward he wants to take up photography as his profession. He shot this picture of the dog when he went on a photo walk organised by his college in Charminar. This dog accompanied him through the day and when he got tired, he lied down to relax, and that’s when this picture was captured.

Camera used:– Canon 200d

Lens:- Canon efs 50mm prime

Exif:- Aperture :-1.8

Focal length:-50mm

Shutter speed:-1/833

Iso:-100