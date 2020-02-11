By | Published: 10:20 pm

Hyderabad: ‘Leprosy is not what you think’ – this was the tagline for the Walk to beat leprosy, which was organised by LEPRA Society on Sunday at the parking lot, opposite People’s Plaza on Necklace Road.

Around 1,000 people – students from schools and colleges, nursing staff and corporate employees – participated in the two-kilometre walk till NTR Gardens carrying banners and placards on the theme of leprosy emphasising that early detection is necessary, the disease is curable.

The chief guest on the occasion was Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Information Technology, Industries and Commerce, who underlined the fact that older notions of leprosy like isolating people and viewing them in a different light are no longer applicable today.

He added that with early detection there is treatment for leprosy. Jayesh also emphasised that people affected by leprosy should not be stigmatised and discriminated against. Other people who were present were Dr Ravinder Naik, Leprosy (who read and led the pledge taken by all the participants), Dr John Babu, Joint Director, Leprosy, Dr Venkati, DM&HO, and members of the management committee, LEPRA Society.

Headquartered in Secunderabad, the NGO LEPRA Society works amongst the poor, vulnerable and marginalised communities across eight States of India. For the last 30 years, it has been striving to help people affected by leprosy to lead a healthy, productive life with dignity and without any discrimination.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter