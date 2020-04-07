Walkers come to the rescue of stray dogs in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:23 pm

Hyderabad: In these testing times, when people are confined to their homes, it is challenging for stray dogs to find food and survive. Generally, stray dogs survive on the food offered by animal lovers near parks and streets, near eateries and religious places.

Ever since the lockdown with hostels and mess remaining closed, several stray dogs in Osmania University campus, which usually depend on the food offered by students or leftover food near hostels, have been starving.

Moved by their plight, a few people, who regularly step into the campus for morning walks are now offering bread and biscuits daily.

Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSDTC) Managing Director B Manohar along with his friends, including TSIIC CEO V Madhusudhan, TSDTC Executive Director Satyanarayana, IIFS Consultancies vice-president B Srinivas have started feeding the dogs.

“It has been a week since we started feeding bread and biscuits to the dogs,” said TSDTC Managing Director B Manohar.

Every day, these group of morning walkers in the campus, are purchasing nearly 80 to 100 bread packs and biscuits and feeding the dogs. A few like-minded people have also come forward to donate bread and biscuits.

“Watchmen and security guards are offering water to the dogs but they cannot afford to provide food to them. Hence we decided to take the responsibility of feeding the dogs,” said Manohar.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .