Walmart India, HDFC Bank launch co-branded credit card in Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:12 pm

Hyderabad: Walmart India, the wholly owned subsidiary of Walmart Inc, and HDFC Bank have launched a co-branded credit card for members of Best Price Modern Wholesale stores.

Launching the credit card at Hyderabad, Krish Iyer, President and CEO, Walmart India, said the card will allow members a credit ranging from 18 to 50 days. It has over 10 lakh members, mainly kiranas.

The card, available in two variants, will give rewards and cashbacks on purchases made. The saving to the members could be about 6 per cent on their annual spends.

The card, which will attract annual charges from Rs 500 upwards, will be supported by Diners Club International, a business unit of Discover Financial Services.

This card will give Best Price members easy access to credit for their business expenses with rewards, said Parag Rao, Country Head, Payments Business and Marketing. HDFC Bank.

Members can apply for cards at Best Price Stores or on online at www.bestprice.in. HDFC Bank will set up booths at stores to process applications for credit cards.

