Waltair Division operates 488 rakes of essential commodities

By | Published: 7:56 pm

Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division of East Coast Railway has geared up to meet the demand of essential commodities during the COVID-19 lockdown and during the last 13 days from March 22 to April 3, it loaded and carried 488 rakes of essential commodities comprising of

167 rakes of coal, 98 rakes of Iron ore, 41 rakes of container traffic, 32 rakes of petroleum products, Fertilizers, Rice etc.

To monitor the uninterrupted movement of materials fuelling the power, transport and infrastructure sectors and other essential commodities over Indian Railways, an emergency freight control centre is working in the Ministry of Railways.

Freight movement is being closely monitored by officials at very senior level. Issues which were earlier being faced by Railways at many terminal points in loading and unloading operations are being effectively resolved.

Indian Railways along with Ministry of Home affairs is keeping in touch with State Governments to sort out any such operational issue if they arise.

