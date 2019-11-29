Wanaparthy: 744 youth get on the spot job offers

By | Published: 9:04 pm

Wanaparthy: A mega job mela was held in Wanaparthy town on Friday, in which 2,134 youth participated, of them 744 received joining offers on the spot.

District Collector Sweta Mohanty, who inaugurated the job mela, gave the applicants valuable advice on how to go about with interviews. She said the first and foremost thing was to research about the company’s profile and their requirements and then to decide whether the job matched their personality and profile.

She also stressed on the importance of making a good first impression on employers, showing confidence in their body language and behaviour. She said that the job seekers also needed to prove their ability to learn.

The job mela was organided by Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), in collaboration with Telangana State Skill Development Mission, and Employment Generation and Marketing Mission (EGMM) at the Government Junior College grounds in Wanaparthy town, in which 35 companies took part.

Positions that were up for grabs were– marketing executive, trainee pharmacist, nurse, phone executive, financial advisor, team leader, manager, insurance agent, technical trainee, delivery boy, tax analyst, sales manager and sales executive, operation executive, process associates, HR manager, operation manager, housekeeping, customer sales associate, security guard, helper, chef, and production staff, among others.

There were also those companies which have been offering skill development training to youth as part of ‘Deen Dayal Upadhyay Grameen Kaushal Yojana’, who are providing free training and placement for youth.

The organisers took extreme care to see that job seekers were well informed about the process of hiring, starting from putting-up a board at the entrance with names of the companies, job openings, pay scale and other details.

There were separate stalls for every mandal, so that mandal-wise applicant registration could be done. Special counters were set up to register applicants from other districts and for differently-abled job seekers.

Every company had set up a stall, where representatives from companies interviewed the job seekers. Medical camp was set up at the venue and drinking water was also made available. Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy also arranged lunch for job applicants.

One welcome trend which was observed was that women applicants took part in large number in the job mela, even some of the married women came for interviews with their toddlers.

The entire hiring process was conducted smoothly, without any confusion. Continuous announcements were made on microphone, clarifying the doubts of applicants. Overall, the way the job mela was organised showed the kind of effort which has gone into bridging the gap between job seekers and employers.

