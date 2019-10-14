Wanaparthy: Anganwadi teachers being trained in making compost

By | Published: 11:22 pm 11:25 pm

Wanaparthy: District Collector Sweta Mohanty has said that in the next 20 days, Anganwadi teachers working in all Anganwadi centres across the district would be given training about how to make use of the kitchen wastes to make home composting to be utilised as organic fertilisers for fruit-bearing trees, vegetable crops and flowering plants in villages and municipalities.

During the training given to women in Wanaparthy municipality about home composting in Wanaparthy town on Monday, hundreds of women learned how to make use of their every day waste from kitchen to be made into compost.

Speaking on the occasion, she urged rural women to make us of this opportunity and to learn from the anganwadi teachers how to do home composting once the teachers complete their training in the next 20 days.

ZP Chairperson R Loknath Reddy, Municipal Chairperson Rajanikanth Reddy, DRO Ganesh, DEO Sushinder Rao and others attended the training session of Aruna Shekhar, an expert in home composting.

