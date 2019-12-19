Wanaparthy: Applications invited under Ambedkar Overseas Vidya Nidhi scheme

By | Published: 12:50 am

Wanaparthy: District Tribal Development Office invited students belonging to the scheduled tribes interested in applying for PG and PHD programs abroad under the Ambedkar Overseas Vidya Nidhi scheme of the State government where students securing admissions in universities abroad would be given funding of Rs 20 lakh in two phases.

Eligible students from ST communities can apply on e-pass website, after which the selection committee would pick the overseas funding student beneficiaries.

