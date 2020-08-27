Wanaparthy Collector asked to decide on encroachments plea

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chouhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, asked the District Collector of Wanaparthy to decide in a week a representation with regard to alleged encroachments in Janammakunta at Nagavaram Village of the district.

Earlier, at the instance of one S Praneeth Reddy, a resident of the area, a single-judge dealt with the complaint that encroachment was being done by one B Vengal Reddy. The single-judge, in a order on Nov 20, directed the revenue authorities to ensure no encroachment was made to the water body. The judge also directed that even if it is covered up, they shall take necessary steps to restore the water body. Vadla Gangadara Chary filed the present appeal that he runs a petrol retail outlet and the order of the single-judge was affecting the operation of the same. The panel had directed the appellant on June 10 to make a representation to the District Collector. According to the appellant, though such representation was made, no action was taken. The panel adjourned the case by a week.

PIL against toddy co-op society dismissed

The panel dismissed a PIL against the Prohibition and Excise Department for failing to prevent the Toddy Tappers Cooperative Society in Mahboobnagar from selling adulterated toddy with psychotropic substances such as Alprazolam Chloral Hydrate and Diazepam in spite of suspension of the licence. While the State government reported that the license of the said party was renewed from Oct 1, 2017 to Sept 30, 2022, the panel remarked that the petitioner, Tummala Narsimulu, had made an allegation without any evidence.

No nod for Moharram procession

Justice T Vinod Kumar dismissed a writ petition seeking permission for Moharram procession on various routes, including Alawa Bibi, Daberrpura, Charminar, Gulzar House and culminating at Almas Mosque, Chaderghat. The judge was dealing with a writ petition filed by the Fathima Seva Dal Society. The petitioner also sought permissions to import an elephant into the State and house it at the Nehru Zoological Park during its stay in the city.

The non-grant of permission by the government in light of the Covid situation was under challenge. The petitioner sought to exercise the right to practice religion as guaranteed under the Constitution. Justice Vinod Kumar pointed to the order of the apex court refusing similar permission. He also rejected the request to get the elephant for the said procession. The judge further pointed out that even in the case of Bonalu, the court had refused procession permission. He said the activity, if any, must comply with the conditions prescribed by the government while opening places of worship and no further directions can be issued in view of the pandemic.

