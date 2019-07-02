Wanaparthy Collector gheraoed

By | Published: 11:34 pm

Wanaparthy: Call it a ripple-effect of the attack on a FRO in Kotha Sarsala village in Sirpur Kagaznagar, or a dangerous precedent being set by such acts, government officials, including top bureaucrats, are facing a difficult task encountering incidents of mob mentality in rural areas.

The latest incident happened right on the premises of Athmakur MPDO office on Tuesday, when District Collector Sweta Mohanty who was leaving the office after meeting with the MPDO, was gheraoed by a group of farmers demanding solutions to their problems.

The issue was about a road which has been there for decades from Thumpally to Rechintal in Athmakur mandal. Two farmers recently blocked the road claiming it came under their land and were not allowing other farmers to use it. There has been animosity between the villagers and the two farmers for quite some time. But the issue was not resolved despite representations made to MRO and higher-ups in the case.

According to sources, even the MRO and police officers couldn’t solve the issue because the litigants belonged to Dalit community. On Tuesday, out of frustration, farmers pleaded with Sweta Mohanty to resolve their issue.

However, the scene at the MPDO office was quite worrying, as the mob tried to push themselves towards the Collector. A chaotic situation prevailed at t5he Collectorate for some time.

The two gunmen of the District Collector did their best to prevent the crowd from getting closer to her. While all this was happening, Sweta Mohanty stood her ground and faced the angry mob and convinced them that their issue would be resolved.

Sources said one of the two farmers who was not letting people use the road was persuaded and he agreed to allow the farmers to use the pathway.