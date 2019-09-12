Wanaparthy Collector inspects villages as part of 30-day action plan

By | Published: 9:27 pm

Wanaparthy: District Collector Sweta Mohanty has said that not only keeping villages clean and sanitized, but identifying the issues in villages and solving them were also part of the 30-day action plan being implemented across the State.

During her inspection of Pamireddipally village in Amarchinta mandal as part of the 30-day action plan’s implementation on Thursday, she went around the village and identified the issues concerning people like deserted open wells, drinking water supply through Mission Bhagiratha, faulty power-lines and bent electricity poles, dilapidated structures, cleanliness and sanitation condition in the village.

Apart from bent electricity poles and deserted open wells, the villagers brought to her notice how some persons had illegally occupied 3 acres of land in survey numbers 2 and 3 in the village. The villagers also informed her that some people had also occupied the graveyard land of the village. The villagers requested her to repatriate those occupied lands to the poor and landless people living in the village by giving them pattas.

The villagers also brought the issue of contaminated drinking water being supplied to them, incomplete compound wall of the government school and also various revenue-related issues being faced by them.

Responding to their claims, Collector Sweta Mohanty has asked the Mission Bhagiratha executive engineer and assistant engineers to inspect the village to ensure all water connections were given and also to take samples of the drinking water to establish what was the reason for contamination and to supply clean drinking water to the village within two days.

She also asked the MRO to conduct a review meeting with villagers regarding various revenue-related issues in the village on 16th and 17th of this month and asked him to send her a detailed report of the action taken. She has also asked the MRO to inform her about the unresolved issues after those meetings.

During her day’s tour of the district, she also inspected the 30-day action plan’s implementation in Balakishtapur village in Athmakur mandal.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter