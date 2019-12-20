Wanaparthy Collector starts crowd-funding for word power

By | Published: 7:32 pm 7:37 pm

Wanaparthy: Wanaparthy Collector Sweta Mohanty on Friday started a crowd-funding campaign to purchase dictionaries for children of government high schools as she wants to encourage them to improve their vocabulary.

She kicked off the campaign by giving a cheque for Rs 5,000. Joint Collector D Venugopal followed by writing a cheque for Rs 5,000. There are 30,107 children studying from Classes VI to X in the district and it would require more than Rs 30 lakh to buy dictionaries for all of them.

Mohanty appealed to retired employees, government officials, NGOs, professionals, NRIs, businessmen, politicians, writers, poets and people from all walks of life to come forward and donate for the cause.

They can deposit money in the account of ‘District Collector Dictionaries’ with Account Number: 63210100204685 and IFSC Code: ANDB0000632, Andhra Bank, Wanaparthy.

