Wanaparthy Collector stresses on free health care for TB patients

Wanaparthy: District Collector Sweta Mohanty has ordered the medical and health staff of Wanaparthy Government Hospital to ensure that each and every patient suffering from Tuberculosis received treatment at the government hospital and that no patient would need to spend a single penny for treatment at private hospitals.

She inspected the Tuberculosis treatment ward in the hospital on Friday and checked all records pertaining to the treatment of TB patients and the tests being performed at the laboratory.

Observing that there were 400 TB patients across the district, she said that it was the responsibility of the doctors to ensure that all patients receive proper and timely treatment, even if the services need to be provided to them at their homes.

Stating that the State government was doing a lot to address Tuberculosis, she said that if patients spent even a single penny to get treated in private hospitals, it would be the failure of public healthcare machinery.

She asked the doctors to keep a telephone database of those suffering from Tuberculosis and initiate all possible treatment for them immediately and also to test the family members of patients for possible signs of TB.

