Wanaparthy Collector’s initiative in dealing migrants’ woes wins hearts

By | Published: 8:11 pm

Wanaparthy: Wanaparthy district has been fortunate to have had no positive cases of Corona virus till now. This has given the district administration leverage to focus on the next important issue facing thousands in the district and in other States- the migrant workers.

Thanks to the donations made by generous people and active coordination by some volunteers from the district, logistical and financial support given by District Collector Shaik Yasmeen Basha, migrant workers (mostly from Ghanpur and Gopalpet mandals) living in Maharashtra are being provided essential commodities for the extended lockdown period.

“At the beginning, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, who is in-charge of 12 districts of Telangana, had channelized the issue of coming to the rescue of migrant workers and gave us initial support. Many workers were served through MoS’ peshi. Then we started getting requests through WhatsApp from social workers from Telangana and migrant workers living in Thane, Kishan Nagar, Kalva, Lokmanya and other places in Maharashtra which were under red-zones and construction workers from our district who were stuck there started approaching me directly, requesting for help,” Collector Yasmeen Basha told Telangana Today.

Some political leaders from Ghanpur and Gopalpet mandals who had worked in those places and connected with the migrant workers’ network there, coordinated this humanitarian administrative effort. Bhanudas Gone, a wholesale merchant and Mudavath Gopal, who are both based in Maharashtra were roped-in and a proper communication channel was established, connecting the district administration with the migrant beneficiaries in Maharashtra. Between 800-1200 migrant workers were identified in Maharashtra and essential food items like rice, wheat flour, Tur dal, sunflower oil, tamarind, turmeric, sugar, tea powder, bathing soap and vegetables like tomatoes, green chillies, brinjal, okra, beans, carrots, onions, potatoes and two soaps were being packed and distributed to 800 migrant workers in Maharashtra presently. The cost of each pack was estimated to be Rs 825 per beneficiary.

When Telangana Today asked collector Yasmeen Basha if there was a verification mechanism in place to check delivery of commodities to beneficiaries, she showed a list of beneficiaries with their phone numbers and said that they would all be given a call to verify the distribution of essentials.

“Despite putting-in all these efforts, we have seen that sometimes the morale of these migrant workers goes down. They keep calling me when they are in distress and it is during this time that the emotional connect becomes important. I could have directly deposited the funds to Thane Collector’s account, but then the emotional connect wouldn’t be there. We have to connect through their language, their culture and their emotions, being the Collector of their native place,” Collector Yasmeen Basha opined.

Other than construction workers in Maharashtra, Collector Yasmeen Basha has also been in regular touch with Telangana students stuck in Odisha.

District administration of Wanaparthy has also been the first in Telangana to come to the rescue of migrant workers from other States and districts working in Wanaparthy district, by distributing 12 kg rice and Rs 500 in cash to 1,838 workers in phase one and 418 workers identified in the second phase. Distribution of essential commodities to these migrant workers was done transparently using an app, through which pictures of beneficiaries receiving commodities and their details were recorded.

“Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was the first CM to raise the issue of migrant workers in the first video conference of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chief ministers of all the States. We just delivered on his directions,” Yasmeen Basha said.

Through Telangana Today, she has appealed to the people to feel free to approach the district administration, if there are any large number of migrant workers they know, who have been facing lockdown troubles in other states, so that the district administration could support them in a similar way.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .