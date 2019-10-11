Wanaparthy completes three years of its formation

By | Published: 10:54 pm

Wanaparthy: District Collector Sweta Mohanty on Friday called upon the revenue staff to be ahead in putting the district on the track of development and stressed on the fact that it was a boon to have the opportunity to serve the poor by working in the district administration.

Collector Sweta Mohanty cut a cake along with the Revenue Departmental heads in the revenue meeting hall of the District Collectorate on the occasion of formation of Wanaparthy district, which has completed three years on Friday.

She urged the revenue employees to ensure that poor people get maximum benefit due to their services which were crucial for the welfare of the people.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .