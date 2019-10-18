Wanaparthy cops nab thief within 48 hours

By | Published: 11:37 pm

Wanaparthy: A special team of police officers formed under three police stations has solved a theft case involving Rs 35 Lakh within 48 hours and arrested the offender on Friday.

On Wednesday last, Ashok Reddy was going in his hired car, carrying Rs 35 lakh. He asked the driver to stop at Anand Bhaban near Pebbair by-pass for a meal. When he returned, he saw that Nanda Kumar, the driver of the car, had fled with the cash which was in one of the bags being carried by Ashok.

Wanaparthy District police formed three teams to nab the culprit and thanks to CCTV footage and some vital information received by the police team, Nanda Kumar was arrested within 48 hours of the crime committed by him. Police was able to recover Rs 30 lakh cash from the accused.

Pebbair CI Venkateswarlu, who produced the accused in front of the media on Friday, said that Pebbair SI Vijay Kumar, Kothakota SI Satish, Peddamandhadi SI Vijay Bhaskar’s efforts had brought the alleged thief to justice. District SP K Apoorva Rao has appreciated CI Venkateswaru and his special team for cracking the theft case within 48 hours.

