Wanaparthy Cops told to focus on proactive policing

By | Published: 10:10 pm

Wanaparthy: The police department should concentrate more on proactive policing than reactive policing while protecting law and order in the district, said Stephen Ravindra, Inspector General of Police, Hyderabad Range.

During his visit as part of annual inspections, Ravindra visited police stations at Kothakota and Madanapuram, and also inspected various works taken up under Palle Pragathi in Ramanpadu and Shankarampet villages. He visited dumping yards, enquired about soak-pits and plantation works. He also visited government schools and anganwadi centres, and found out about the facilities, food and quality of education being imparted to children.

He checked records pertaining to cases in Kothakota police station and took stock of the progress of investigation with regard to pending cases. He has asked the police personnel to file charge sheets and submit in court for cases that were pending. He also said that they needed to follow the 5S method in record-keeping and maintaining police station’s premises neat and clean. He also found out the procedure being followed in giving immediate relief to victims of crime when they approach the reception centre.

Addressing the media, he appreciated District SP Rema Rajeshwari for effective policing and successful conduct of all elections in the district for the past one year.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .