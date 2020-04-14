Wanaparthy cops use innovative way to spread awareness

By | Published: 12:23 am

Wanaparthy: Wanaparthy Town police personnel, led by CI Surya Nayak and SI Venkatesh Goud, have used an innovative way to spread awareness among the people to follow lockdown rules by wearing bat costumes and wearing coronavirus modeled helmets on Monday morning.

The police personnel, dressed as bats, stood near junctions of the town and tried to scare the motorists who had come out of their houses for whatever purposes. The policemen also took out rally with just a few bikes, holding placards urging people not to come out of their houses. They also went door-to-door requesting the people to follow social distancing and personal hygiene.

Addressing the people from Rajiv Chowk on a loud speaker, SI Venkatesh Goud has urged the people to follow the guidelines issued by the State and Central governments on lockdown and has appealed to the people to cooperate with the police personnel till the end of April, till when the lockdown was extended. He has expressed dissatisfaction over some people unnecessarily coming out of their houses and people not following social distancing while going out, despite repeated appeals by the police personnel not to do so. He has made it clear that police would continue to take stern action against the violators of lockdown if people did not mend their ways.

Pointing-out that health, municipal, panchayat raj, police and other departments were working round-the-clock to ensure the safety of the people, he said that it was the responsibility of the people to save the society collectively from the dangerous effects of Covid-19.

