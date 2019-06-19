Wanaparthy: Forest officials told to provide natural fertilizers to all nurseries

By | Published: 10:46 pm 10:52 pm

Wanaparthy: Priyanka Varghese, Officer on Special Duty at the Chief Minister’s Office, directed forest officials in Wanaparthy district to make available ‘Jeevamrutham,’ a natural fertilizer made of cow’s urine, pulses and jaggery in all nurseries of the district, so that saplings can build resistance to the most adverse drought conditions. She asked forest officials to give training to DRDA staff about how to prepare and administer ‘Jeevamrutham’ to saplings for effective growth.

During her surprise visit to the district to inspect the Forest Department’s preparedness for Haritha Haram on Wednesday, she inspected the avenue plantation on NH44 and directed officials to plant 2 rows of saplings wherever earlier planted saplings couldn’t survive.

She also visited Savaigudem and Srinivasapuram nurseries on the outskirts of Wanaparthy town and suggested several measures to protect saplings and make nursery premises good enough to allow people to visit.

She inspected the eco-park (Haritha Vanam) which is located close to the Srinivasapuram nursery and asked officials to make use of space between the park and the nursery by consolidating entire forest area and developing both nursery and the eco-park in the process.

She cautioned officials not to plant saplings which were not tall enough and directed them to use saplings which were over 9-foot tall for avenue plantation.

She said no payment be made for saplings which had not sprouted in these nurseries. She emphasised that protecting saplings was more important this year, than planting new ones, keeping in view the uncertainty of monsoons.

Appreciating efforts of the Forest Department in protecting saplings, she said Wanaparthy district was ahead of most of the districts in planting and protecting saplings as part of Telanganaku Haritha Haram.

District Collector Sweta Mohanty accompanied Priyanka Varghese during her visit.

