Wanaparthy gearing-up for paddy procurement challenge

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Sunday said that 75 lakh metric tonne of paddy has been produced across the State this year and that the Civil Supplies department was planning to procure 55 lakh tonne paddy from farmers.

Addressing IKP groups, representatives of PACS, AEOs and MAOs during the kharif paddy procurement preparedness awareness programme held in Wanaparthy town, he said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had made it clear that more Paddy Procurement Centres (PPCs) should be started wherever demand arises. keeping in mind the criteria for establishing new centres in mind.

Unlike every year, this year, revenue certification was not needed from VRO and instead a small change was made in the procurement process by using records of AEOs and MEOs to tally with the IKP, so that accuracy could be achieved in estimating the exact quantity of paddy coming into PPCs every day, as well as to prevent entry of non-State farmers from selling their produce in Telangana markets.

“In Chattisgarh, the government is going to procure only 15 quintals from each farmer. Even in Andhra Pradesh an exact estimate for procurement has not been worked out till now. We know that farmers from Kurnool and Raichur bring their produce to our markets to get a better rate. But that will adversely affect the prospects of our farmers because we too have a limit of 55 lakh metric tonnes. So these checks at every stage are not meant to create problems for our farmers, but to ensure that their entire produce is procured by the government,” he clarified.

He also urged the AEOs and MAOs to give accurate information to IKPs and take help from the District Collector if they had any doubts at any moment. He also gave a stern warning to PPC operators including IKP and PACS that if he received any complaint from anybody regarding fraudulent or greedy means employed during procurement at PPCs, no inquiry would be held and that he would immediately close-down the PPC.

“Like Mahatma Gandhi said, we should respect any person coming to us on some work. It is the farmer who is producing paddy and therefore we should understand that the farmer is the centre of this entire procurement process, creating so much employment and business. Therefore, you must ensure the farmer doesn’t feel distressed at any stage,” he cautioned the PPC operators and officials.

District Collector Sweta Mohanty spoke elaborately about how every step in the procurement process would have to be managed efficiently, while laying special emphasis on inter-departmental coordination at all stages.

While pointing-out that delay in uploading farmer’s documents in tablet PCs and staging vehicles for long time near rice mills and delay in getting acknowledgement certificates from rice millers and delay in submitting truck sheets to rice millers by PPCs would have to avoided, as these were some of the reasons observed in the past, which had caused delays in processing of payment for farmers.

She said that certain preventive steps were being taken-up by training computer operators in uploading documents in tabs, comparison of the difference in weight and moisture content between PPCs’ and rice millers’ equipment, training AEOs and MAOs on effective communication of their records to PPCs, procurement of new weighing machines, tarpaulins, tablets PCs, arrangement of transportation and establishment of a uniform rate for hamali workers at PPCs and rice mills was being done to ensure a smooth procurement process this year.

She also suggested PPCs to ensure immediate shifting of paddy procured to rice mills at heavy-traffic PPCs and also asked them to employ ‘runners’ at PPCs so that truck sheets could be delivered to rice mills without delay. She directed AEOs and MAOs to give correct arrival time of paddy and to give rough estimates on day-to-day arrivals to PPCs and stressed that rice millers should be ready to unload any lorry/tractor reaching their mill immediately, so that delays ultimately affecting the farmers could be prevented.

She said that pickets were also being setup at various places by revenue and police personnel, so that paddy from other states could be prevented from being brought into the district.

She said the district administration was prepared for the big challenge of procuring 2.10 lakh tonne paddy this year and that 120 PPCs were being setup across the district, out of which 85 were being run by IKP groups, 35 by MEPMA groups and 5 by PACS.

Hemalatha, from IKP’s PPC in Chityala explained how ascertaining the exact moisture content was crucial, so that there could be no discrepancy between the recorded moisture content at IKP and that of the rice mills. She also explained how committees were formed in gram sabha and resolutions passed on procurement were submitted to mandal mahila samakhya and then to zila mahila samakhya.

After the event, Rs 1.36 crore cheque as commission from last year’s paddy procurement was given to 45 IKP groups in the district.

