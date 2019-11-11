Wanaparthy Government school students visit T-Hub

By | Published: 11:11 pm 11:36 pm

It was an opportunity to cherish and expand the horizons of knowledge for over 100 students from different Government schools in Wanaparthy. The students were taken out for a field visit to the IT Companies in T-Hub, Cyber Towers and Phoenix in Madhapur. The students were exposed to different companies and the technologies used by the techies during their visit organised by the Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA).

The participants, who would have never got an opportunity to closely observe the technologies being employed, were obviously thrilled and motivated enough, perhaps to pursue a career in the IT sector.

The TITA had organised the visit as part of Wanaparthy Digithon Yatra during which it had formed Innovation Clubs in 33 schools. Two members each from a school, were selected for the visit along with one of their teachers. These students group had their breakfast with IT employes in the cafetaria and then were exposed to the field of Robotics. They were given a kit and a manual and were taught about ‘line follower’, ‘optical detector’ and ‘home automation’ projects.

The group was also taken to Cyber Towers where they attended a workshop on ‘artificial intelligence’. Also, the team visited T-Hub where these students who were split into three groups made presentations in front of the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC).

T-Hub Vice President, Shanta, explained to the visitors about the activity taken up by the T-Hub and about different entrepreneurs in the T-Hub. TITA Global President, Sandeep Makhtala, also addressed the gathering. The District Science Officer, Srinivasulu said, this was the first time students and their teachers were also exposed to the hi-tech world in Telangana.