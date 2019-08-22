Wanaparthy: ‘Green Hearts’ for plastic-free Pebbair Municipality

By | Published: 12:18 am

Wanaparthy: A small beginning which has the potential to drive a major change in the direction of achieving a plastic-free urban local body has begun in Pebbair Municipality by an organization called ‘Green Hearts’ encouraging shopkeepers and consumers in the town to shun the usage of plastic and start using bio-degradable carrybags.

The organization, registered as a new non-profit organization, began its work on Wednesday by encouraging Sai Krishna Reddy (Chintu), who runs a store which distributes steel cans and bottles for dairy products to regular customers. “Chintu used to spend Rs 100 per day to buy plastic covers to pack milk for customers. By distributing steel cans and steel bottles, he has realised that it would be a one-time investment which can last for long time and is much cheaper than spending Rs 100 on plastic covers every day,” Praveen Kumar Reddy, a representative of Green Hearts told Telangana Today.

In total, three dairy stores are being run in Pebbair. On Monday another store owner assured us that he will follow Chintu’s footsteps. We are optimistic that the idea will spread across the area to curb the plastic menace.

“We are first aiming the establishments that sell perishable items like dairy products, vegetables and meat to drive them towards non-plastic usage. We are encouraging vendors to use steel cans and bottles for dairy products and paper bags and jute bags for other perishable items. Once we achieve our first goal, then we will proceed to retail shopkeepers to shun plastic and follow suit,” he added.

Green Hearts is also planning to create awareness among general public about the harmful effects of plastic bags by pasting literature at retail outlets throughout Pebbair municipality. “We are also preparing a report on municipal ward-wise issues with inputs from the denizens and are going to submit it to the political representatives in view of the municipal elections which are round-the-corner. We are also making people pass resolutions that they do not need money in return for their vote and that they would need their problems to be resolved,” said Praveen, who is also a District Member of Rythu Samanvaya Samithi and also a progressive farmer from the district, who quit his software job to take up natural farming in Pebbair, his native village.

On what prompted 15 youngsters from Pebbair to form an organization like Green Hearts, he said that there was a need to give to the future generations a town which they would be proud to belong to and not the kind which has been passed to the present generation by the older ones.

“We are also planning to build an indoor stadium, create better library facilities in Pebbair and other infrastructure which would make Pebbair a developed town which was supposed to happen long time back due to the town lying close to NH44. This is just the beginning and we have way to go,” he said.

Regarding funding for the plastic-free municipality, Krishna Reddy said there was a provision in Swachh Bharat Mission which his organization could live off to fund for the green town and the extra financial support would be secured by the the organization on its own.

