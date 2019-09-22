Wanaparthy: Haritha Haram a boon to Gopalpet mandal

By | Published: 5:56 pm

Wanaparthy: Haritha Haram has been one of the flagship campaigns of the State government which has been going on as a social movement after the formation of Telangana.

The roads in rural areas which used to wear a deserted look in the past have found new company in the form of avenue plantation. Adding the magic of irrigation to the plantation effort, a perceptible change could be seen in many places. One such soothing and rejuvenating effort has taken place in Gopalpet mandal of Wanaparthy district, where the saplings have grown so tall that the roads in the mandal which used to be drought-prone, now look like a platinum chain decorated with emeralds.

The single-lane road leading from Gopalpet mandal headquarters to Nagarkurnool is known to be a short-cut which saves people commuting between Wanaparthy and Nagarkurnool towns via Tudukurthy, at least 12 kilo metre distance and lot of time. Before the delivery of Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), this area was highly drought-prone and used to be known for high migration of labour. While the villages in Gopalpet mandal have witnessing a boom in agriculture and reverse migration in many villages, the success of Haritha Haram definitely needs a mention and appreciation.

Around 10-15 kilo metre stretch of road starting from the mandal headquarters till Tudukurthy has also seen a transformation in the past couple of years. As part of Haritha Haram, avenue plantation was taken-up two years ago on either sides of this road. Today the trees have grown so tall that they are not only providing shade to commuters, but a drive along this road is certainly a delightful experience for motorists even in the summers. Right now, the fields, farming activity and KLIS waters crossing the roads at least at two locations gives a spectacular view of how irrigation has changed the entire landscape of Gopalpet mandal.

Survival rate has definitely not been 100 per cent, but wherever there were gaps, saplings have been planted again and there are some gaps in some areas which need to be filled. But the effort of DRDA and the villagers across the mandal certainly needs to be appreciated for ensuring that the real objective of Telanganaku Haritha Haram has been achieved at the micro-level, especially on this road in Gopalpet mandal.

