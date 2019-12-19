Wanaparthy man who killed his father nabbed

By | Published: 8:16 pm

Wanaparthy: Veepanagandla police arrested a person who killed his 80-year-old father over a dispute regarding land distribution in the family on December 16.

B Chennakishtanna (80), a resident of Pulugarcherla village in Veepanagandla mandal, owned seven acres of land in his village. He distributed the land equally between his two sons Maddileti (50) and Chennaiah. Younger son had passed away a few years ago. Chennakishtanna kept half-acre land in his name as it was purchased by him with his hard-earned money and registered it to his wife Chennamma, who had predeceased.

Maddileti, the elder son, who had occupied 3.5 acres of his younger brother’s share of land, has been trying to take over the half-acre land from his father. On December 16, Maddileti had picked up an argument with his father and in the process, dragged his father out of the house and then smashed his head with a boulder. The severely injured Chennakishtanna was rushed to Wanaparthy Government Hospital where he breathed his last. Since then, the accused Maddileti has been absconding.

On reliable information, Veepanagandla police arrested Maddileti from Gopaldinne on Thursday and produced him before the magistrate court.

