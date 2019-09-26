Wanaparthy: Man who murdered wife on first night sentenced to life-term in prison

By | Published: 6:47 pm

Wanaparthy: A man who killed his wife within hours of marrying her in 2017, was on Thursday sentenced to a life term of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000 by the 9th Additional Wanaparthy District Sessions Court here on Thursday.

It was on April 16, 2017 that Anjaneyulu married Neelama but on the same night, Anjaneyulu killed Neelamma by smashing her head with a heavy stone pestle, because he had some suspicions about her. Based on Neelamma’s father Venkataiah’s complaint, a FIR for a case of murder was registered at Khilla Ghanpur police station. Kothakota CI Srinivasulu, the then investigating officer, gathered evidence and Somnayaran Singh, who was later posted as the CI of Kothakota filed the charge-sheet.

After examining 13 witnesses, the 9th Additional Sessions Court Judge B Srinivasu concluded that the accused was guilty of murdering his wife. Even the eye-witnesses had testified saying that the accused suspected Neelima’s fidelity and therefore murdered her.

District SP K Apoorva Rao, in a statement to media, warned that those perpetrating murders and other crimes would have to spend the rest of their lives in jail. She has also congratulated Public Prosecutors Chandrashekhar Rao and Ashok Rao, Liaison Officer and Head Constable Purendra Chary, Court Constable Md Khalid and others who played a key role in bringing the murderer to justice.

